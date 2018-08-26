Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Praxair by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Praxair by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Praxair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Praxair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

PX stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. Praxair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

