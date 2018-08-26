Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont makes up approximately 1.3% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 22,779.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,766 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,025,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,247 shares of company stock valued at $26,818,034. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $69.21 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DWDP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

