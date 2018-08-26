Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 81,466 Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 483.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 310,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 17.9% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 10,647,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Infosys by 119.2% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Morgan Stanley cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Shares of INFY opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 23.22%. equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

