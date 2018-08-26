Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Commscope from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

