Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $127,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

