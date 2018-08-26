PTC Inc (PTC) Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PTC were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PTC by 8.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $24,596,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on PTC from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PTC from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 131.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $210,608.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 34,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $3,175,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,376 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

