Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Holdings Increased by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1,608.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,768,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,077,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,093,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,269,739 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

