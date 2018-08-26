Pure Storage (PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.66.

PSTG stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 9,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $240,906.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $3,711,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,175,438 shares of company stock valued at $168,074,680. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $118,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

