Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Premier Inc (PINC) Lowered by Analyst

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Premier in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Premier to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $632,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at $245,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Premier by 4,665.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 51,838 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier by 84.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 52.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 51.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 683,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

