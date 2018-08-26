Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Delphi Technologies PLC Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies (DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Delphi Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delphi Technologies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 58,497 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 74,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

