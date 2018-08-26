QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A alerts:

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.68 per share, with a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.07 per share, with a total value of $61,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.