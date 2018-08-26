Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 363 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLL. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L3 Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

NYSE:LLL opened at $211.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. L3 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $178.31 and a twelve month high of $218.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. equities research analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

