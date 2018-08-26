Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 329,307 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $83.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

