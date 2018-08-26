Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Talend SA (TLND)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 67.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 365,575 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 129.9% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 675,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 381,569 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 115.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,297,000 after acquiring an additional 326,142 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 206.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 453,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 0.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. Talend SA has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Talend had a negative return on equity of 190.77% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Talend SA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLND. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Talend from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Talend from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

