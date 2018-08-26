Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Invests $157,000 in General Electric (GE)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

