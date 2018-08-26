RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (RANJY) vs. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (SEPJY) Critical Analysis

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS: SEPJY) and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR $26.29 billion 0.44 $713.67 million $2.32 13.54 SPECTRIS PLC/ADR $1.97 billion 1.91 $302.61 million N/A N/A

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SPECTRIS PLC/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 SPECTRIS PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 2.69% 19.22% 8.02% SPECTRIS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR beats SPECTRIS PLC/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of flexible work and human resources (HR) services. It offers regular temporary staffing and permanent placement services. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers inhouse services, including recruitment and selection, training, planning, retention, and management reporting; job posting and resume services on digital platforms; and HR solutions comprising recruitment process outsourcing and managed services programs, as well as payroll, outplacement, outsourcing, and consultancy services. The company serves clients primarily in the information technology, contact centers, engineering, finance and accounting, healthcare, communication, sales and marketing, automotive, HR, life sciences, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, education, and legal sectors. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Iberia, Italy, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad NV in April 2018. Randstad NV was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About SPECTRIS PLC/ADR

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process. It serves metal, minerals and mining, pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and semiconductor industries; and academic research institutes. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, as well as software and services for product design optimization, manufacturing control, microseismic monitoring, and environmental noise monitoring. It serves automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy industries, as well as academic research institutes. The In-line Instrumentation segment offers process analytical measurement, asset monitoring, and online controls, as well as associated consumables and services for primary processing and converting industries. It serves process, pulp, paper, tissue, energy, utilities, and Web and converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions that measure, monitor, control, inform, and connect during the production process. It serves manufacturing, process, energy, electronics, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom.

