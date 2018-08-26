Rapid7 (RPD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

Rapid7 stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $36.66.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $735,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Matthews sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $4,551,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,767 shares of company stock valued at $8,919,260 over the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

