Rational Ag (RAA) Receives €596.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €596.00 ($677.27).

RAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €610.00 ($693.18) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €540.00 ($613.64) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €495.00 ($562.50) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Rational alerts:

Rational stock opened at €667.00 ($757.95) on Thursday. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($676.16).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.