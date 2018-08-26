Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,472 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 159,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,473,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $27.56 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The firm had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,901.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $26,574.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,306.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,444 over the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

