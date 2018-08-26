RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.79.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

