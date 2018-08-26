Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,791 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $600,546.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,609.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock worth $1,985,367. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

