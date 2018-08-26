Redwood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Virtusa Co. (VRTU)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares during the period. Virtusa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Virtusa worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter valued at $17,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,886,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,183,000 after purchasing an additional 328,497 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter valued at $8,488,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 63.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 128,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 232.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 99,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Virtusa stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,263.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $209,360.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 133,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,502 in the last ninety days. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

