Redwood Investments LLC Sells 21,139 Shares of Carbonite Inc (CARB)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,139 shares during the quarter. Carbonite comprises approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Carbonite worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of CARB stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Carbonite Inc has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 8,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $331,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Friend sold 698,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,995 shares of company stock worth $28,204,588 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

