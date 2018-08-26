Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.08.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $66.15 on Friday. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of -1.16.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.93). Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. analysts predict that Regenxbio will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $825,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $5,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $424,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,200. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter worth $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter worth $157,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter worth $179,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

