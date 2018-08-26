Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (RBCAA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.31% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 140,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Class A alerts:

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $143,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RBCAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Hovde Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.