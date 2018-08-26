Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RARX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of RARX opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

