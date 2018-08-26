Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fabrinet’s Q1 2019 Earnings (FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s FY2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $345.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fabrinet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,288,000 after buying an additional 375,901 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 647,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fabrinet by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 182,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 123,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fabrinet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,140,000 after buying an additional 307,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,584,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,606.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,993.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,069. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

