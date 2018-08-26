Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sophiris Bio Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SPHS)

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sophiris Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Sophiris Bio’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Sophiris Bio to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPHS opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.97, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.37. Sophiris Bio has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

