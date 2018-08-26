Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 67.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,064.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 1,332,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.30. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 39.61%. analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

