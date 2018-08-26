Reviewing Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (ISVJY)

Corporate Capital Trust (OTCMKTS: ISVJY) and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Corporate Capital Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR does not pay a dividend. Corporate Capital Trust pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Corporate Capital Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Capital Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 INTERSERVE PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporate Capital Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Corporate Capital Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corporate Capital Trust is more favorable than INTERSERVE PLC/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporate Capital Trust and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Capital Trust $397.71 million 5.14 $174.13 million $1.54 10.69 INTERSERVE PLC/ADR $4.40 billion 0.02 -$140.54 million N/A N/A

Corporate Capital Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INTERSERVE PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Capital Trust and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Capital Trust 40.08% 7.71% 4.53% INTERSERVE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corporate Capital Trust beats INTERSERVE PLC/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

About INTERSERVE PLC/ADR

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure. Its Equipment Services segment designs, hires, and sells formwork, falsework, and related access equipment. The company also engages in the property management, development, rental, and leasing activities; management of five community rehabilitation companies; pension trustee activities; fitting out and refurbishment of offices and other buildings; equipment hire and sales activities; rental of plant and machinery; and provision of transport and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry. In addition, it offers healthcare, vocational training, welfare-to-work, employment, probation and rehabilitation, contract and window cleaning, catering, defense sector and industrial support, asbestos, supply, security manpower and support, manned guarding security, mechanical and electrical engineering, army training estate, personnel and management, fire suppression and detection system, insurance, education, and building maintenance services. Further, the company provides oil-field maintenance, fabrication, and construction services; support services for integration of disabled people into cleaning contracts and the transport sector; operational and financial services to PFI/PPP projects; management/maintenance services for slough borough council; management/maintenance services for MoD; and solutions for building/infrastructure projects. Additionally, it offers mechanical, electrical, and engineering services; and acts as a trustee. The company was formerly known as Tilbury Douglas Plc and changed its name to Interserve Plc in February 2001. Interserve Plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

