Reviewing XpresSpa Group (XSPA) and Digital Turbine (APPS)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: APPS) and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

14.1% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Digital Turbine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

XpresSpa Group has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Turbine has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Digital Turbine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -84.97% -38.12% -25.36% Digital Turbine -44.22% -16.50% -7.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Digital Turbine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.82 million 0.09 -$28.84 million ($0.74) -0.21 Digital Turbine $74.75 million 1.43 -$52.85 million ($0.09) -15.44

XpresSpa Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Turbine. Digital Turbine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XpresSpa Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XpresSpa Group and Digital Turbine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Turbine 0 0 3 0 3.00

Digital Turbine has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 126.62%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats XpresSpa Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform. It also provides Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers. In addition, the company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.