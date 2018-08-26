Revlon (REV) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Revlon in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Revlon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REV opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Revlon has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $606.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.30 million. analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 138,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $2,270,328.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 273,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 122.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 104.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.