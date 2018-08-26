RGC Resources (RGCO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RGC Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy company an impact score of 47.2050929921993 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809. The company has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of -0.04. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 9.31%. equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.