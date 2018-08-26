Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,669 Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Medidata Solutions worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDSO. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after acquiring an additional 497,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,769,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $24,168,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,140,000.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.40. Medidata Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.86 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDSO. BidaskClub lowered Medidata Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. First Analysis began coverage on Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $285,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,168. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

