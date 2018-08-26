Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Envision Healthcare worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of Envision Healthcare stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Envision Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Envision Healthcare Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Envision Healthcare from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks cut Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Envision Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

