Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 475.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $234,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT opened at $84.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.