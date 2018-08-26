Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLB. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.90.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.47 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 64.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

