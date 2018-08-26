Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,439.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 557,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 521,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,585,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after buying an additional 106,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded People’s United Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 75,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,377,631.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

