Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $226,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.47. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $388.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.91 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

