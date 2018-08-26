RigNet (RNET) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Media stories about RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RigNet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.3898704519885 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Maxim Group set a $19.00 price objective on RigNet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of RNET stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,752. The stock has a market cap of $303.95 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RigNet has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter.

In other RigNet news, major shareholder Digital Oilfield Investments L purchased 8,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,892.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of RigNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 168,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,994. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

