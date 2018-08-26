Roku Inc (ROKU) Receives $50.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $10,870,315.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,671 shares of company stock valued at $67,551,143 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 280.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,595,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,942. Roku has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $63.53.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

