Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Receives $12.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ROSE opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $265.96 million, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.37. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a return on equity of 118.18% and a net margin of 13.78%. analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rosehill Resources Inc Class A news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 21,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $200,668.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Quarls acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,463 shares of company stock worth $512,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

