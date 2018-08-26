Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2019 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Macquarie upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

NYSE RY opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.753 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

