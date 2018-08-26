Royce & Associates LP Acquires 13,382 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (FSS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.40% of Federal Signal worth $19,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 54.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.83 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.97%. equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 96,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $2,335,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

