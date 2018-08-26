Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Argan, Inc. (AGX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243,571 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.29% of Argan worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,284,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 314,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 231,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 224,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 174,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 118,272 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

AGX stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.85. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.93 million. Argan had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.24 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.