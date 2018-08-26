Royce & Associates LP Has $22.67 Million Position in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,357 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.49% of Popular worth $22,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Popular by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 785,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,516,000 after purchasing an additional 336,219 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 83,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Popular by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Popular from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Popular had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $648.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. equities analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

In other news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $127,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,156 shares of company stock valued at $17,547,056 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

