RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) Receives $52.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSPP. ValuEngine upgraded RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSPP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RSP Permian by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RSP Permian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RSP Permian by 11.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,841 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RSP Permian by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in RSP Permian by 7.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSP Permian stock traded down $101.64 on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. RSP Permian has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

