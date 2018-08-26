Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 161,325 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of DowDuPont worth $178,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the first quarter worth $111,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,247 shares of company stock valued at $26,818,034. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.