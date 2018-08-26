Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 636,181 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Bruker worth $24,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 652,032 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $54,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

