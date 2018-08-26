Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 60,959 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2018

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,959 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $80,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,723,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.3% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $281,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

